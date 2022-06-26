Winston-Salem police investigate early morning drive-by shooting

The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating an early morning drive-by shooting in which an individual was shot in the neck.

According to a police report, officers responded at 5:23 a.m. Sunday to a call about shots being fired at 3602 Bates Drive.

Police said Daniel Zarate, 25, had a single gunshot wound to his neck.

Police said its preliminary investigation determined that someone drove by and fired several rounds toward the home, one of which struck the victim.

Zarate was transported to a local hospital where his condition is considered serious but stable.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or on the Spanish language line at 336-728-3904.

