Winston-Salem police investigate shooting of two men who were seated in parked car.

Winston-Salem police said two men were shot multiple times while sitting in a parked car late Saturday night in the 4000 block of Rosa Street.

No one has been arrested and the two men are being treated for non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital.

Patrol officers and officers with the police department's Gun Crime Reduction Unit went to the 4000 block of Rosa Street at 11:27 p.m. Saturday. They found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Forsyth County EMS transported both men to a local hospital.

According to police, Teryion Williams, 24, of Brent View Court, and Thomas Parker, 20, of Hutton Street, were seated in a parked car when another car drove by. People in that car fired their guns at the car Williams and Parker were in.

That vehicle, police said, left the area in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about this incident or similar incidents is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. Spanish speakers should call Crime Stoppers at (336) 728-3904. People can anonymously text tips, photos and videos to Text-A-Tip at (336) 276-1717. People can also access Crime Stoppers via Facebook at "Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County."

