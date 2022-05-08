Winston-Salem police investigate Sunday evening shooting on Glenbrook Drive

Winston-Salem police were investigating a shooting Sunday evening in which one person was injured on Glenbrook Drive near its intersection with Mount Vernon Avenue.

An ambulance was seen pulling away from a location in front of a house near the intersection around 7:45 p.m. The ambulance left the scene with its emergency lights flashing and sounded its siren when it made its way from the narrow streets of the neighborhood.

Officers put up yellow police tape to block Glenbrook Drive near the intersection, the tape stretching into the front yard of a brick house.

Officers could be seen as they walked around near the crime scene and appeared to be searching for evidence.

Authorities confirmed that one person had been injured by gunfire, but no information was available on the extent of the person's injuries or whether they were considered to be life-threatening.

