 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Winston-Salem police investigate Sunday evening shooting on Glenbrook Drive

  • 0
shooting

Winston-Salem Police investigate a reported shooting on Glenbrook Drive.

 Wesley Young, Journal

Winston-Salem police were investigating a shooting Sunday evening in which one person was injured on Glenbrook Drive near its intersection with Mount Vernon Avenue.

An ambulance was seen pulling away from a location in front of a house near the intersection around 7:45 p.m. The ambulance left the scene with its emergency lights flashing and sounded its siren when it made its way from the narrow streets of the neighborhood.

Officers put up yellow police tape to block Glenbrook Drive near the intersection, the tape stretching into the front yard of a brick house. 

Officers could be seen as they walked around near the crime scene and appeared to be searching for evidence. 

Authorities confirmed that one person had been injured by gunfire, but no information was available on the extent of the person's injuries or whether they were considered to be life-threatening.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man who once accused Wake Forest Baptist volunteer of assaulting him and using racist slur has been indicted for forging deeds to steal Forsyth County's properties.

Man who once accused Wake Forest Baptist volunteer of assaulting him and using racist slur has been indicted for forging deeds to steal Forsyth County's properties.

Six years ago, Isaiah Baskins accused a volunteer with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center of assaulting him and using a racist slur. He posted a YouTube video but the criminal charges against the volunteer were dropped after he failed to show up in court. Now, Baskins faces charges that he forged deeds as a way to illegally obtain real property after indictments came down Monday. 

$800,000 worth of cocaine seized; Winston-Salem man convicted

$800,000 worth of cocaine seized; Winston-Salem man convicted

A Winston-Salem man who represented himself during trial was convicted on charges that he led an illegal drug-trafficking ring that brought in cocaine from various places, including Puerto Rico. Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced him to a maximum of 38 years in prison. 

Kalvin Michael Smith's appeal is in limbo because the Forsyth County DA's office has a conflict and outside prosecutors have not been found.

Kalvin Michael Smith's appeal is in limbo because the Forsyth County DA's office has a conflict and outside prosecutors have not been found.

Kalvin Michael Smith, who claims innocence in the 1995 brutal attack on Jill Marker, cannot get his appeal to move forward because a prosecutor has not taken up the case. The Forsyth County District Attorney's Office has a conflict, and the N.C. Attorney General's Office has declined to handle it. According to Assistant District Attorney Penn Broyhill, his boss, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill, has not had any luck in getting any outside prosecutors to take the case. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert