Winston-Salem police investigate two shootings, one involving juvenile victim

The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating separate shooting incidents, one involving an unidentified juvenile, which sent both victims to the hospital.

The first occurred about 10:25 p.m. Saturday when police officers responded to a report of an individual being shot at 2050 Urban St.

Officers from the Patrol Division and Gun Crime Reduction Unit found the individual, Joaquin Lopez-Lopez, behind the residence with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Lopez-Lopez was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Lopez-Lopez is listed in stable condition. No age or address was provided for Lopez-Lopez.

The Gun Crime Reduction Unit assumed investigative responsibilities. According to the police report, the shooting appears to be an isolated incident that resulted from an altercation at the scene.

The second shooting incident occurred at 4:19 a.m. Sunday in the area of Thornaby Drive and Martindale Road.

Officers were called to Atrium Baptist medical center with a report of an unidentified juvenile patient with a gunshot wound.

The juvenile was found to have received a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the upper right arm. The victim was listed in stable condition.

No crime scene could be located. The Gun Crime Reduction Unit assumed investigative responsibilities.

It is the third shooting in Winston-Salem of the weekend.

A Greensboro man was shot and wounded early Saturday at a Winston-Salem nightclub on North Liberty Street, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police went to a local hospital at 4:07 a.m. after Sierras Deshan Cobb, 47, of Edith Lane, previously arrived there, police said.

Cobb told officers that he had been inside Lounge 34 at 3301 N. Liberty St., when he was shot, police said.

Cobb was in stable condition Saturday at the hospital, police said.

Officers are investigating the shooting.

Cobb served two years and 11 months in prison after he was convicted in August 2018 of involuntary manslaughter, state corrections records show.

Cobb was initially charged with first-degree murder in the death of Eric Jermaine Pegues, 41, on May 25, 2016. Pegues was a community leader and a club promoter.

Cobb was accused of using a rifle to shoot Pegues three times in the parking lot of the Paper Moon Gentlemen’s Club at 1007 Salisbury Ridge Road in Winston-Salem, according to court records.

Pegues died later at Forsyth Medical Center. Cobb pleaded guilty on Aug. 2, 2018 to involuntary manslaughter in Forsyth Superior Court. Under a plea arrangement, a judge sentenced Cobb to serve 21 months to 35 months in prison.

In April 2018, Cobb was acquitted of being an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

Prosecutors had accused Cobb of driving Anthony Ordell Abran away from a crime scene after Abran fatally shot Delmoro Lamontae Blockson on May 27, 2015.

Abran pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in November 2016, and a judge sentenced him to serve a maximum 17 years and six months in prison.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or on the Spanish language line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is also on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip line at 336-276-1717 allows people to text information, photos and videos to the police.