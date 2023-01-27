Winston-Salem police issue statement about use of force as video of Memphis beating released

As the Memphis Police Department released a video showing the fatal beating of Black man there earlier this month, the Winston-Salem Police Department released a statement outlining its policies for its officers.

The statement was signed by acting Chief Michael Cardwell, as well as the city's three assistant chiefs, Manny Gomez, Wilson Weaver and William Penn.

Five Memphis police officers, all of whom are Black, have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols, 29, died three days after the Jan. 7 confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop.

The video, which shows the officers chasing and beating Nichols, was released at 7 p.m. Friday.

"We are aware of the events unfolding in Memphis related to the death of Tyre Nichols," the Winston-Salem police officials said in the statement. "While we cannot comment on specifics regarding that incident, we want to reiterate that the Winston-Salem Police Department listened to the calls for police reform that were made in 2020 following the death of George Floyd."

The statement goes on to outline the policies Winston-Salem police adopted under now-retired Chief Katrina Thompson.

The city joined the #8cantwait campaign, adopting eight policies that police say can reduce killings by officers and save lives.

Under the guidelines, chokeholds or strangleholds are largely barred, except in circumstances when the officer's life is in danger, the agency said.

Such holds are not taught during any training within the department, police officials said.

The department also requires officers to issue a verbal warning before the use of deadly force, the agency said.

Officers are not allowed to fire their guns from a moving vehicle unless the officers believe that there are no other means to defend themselves or residents, the department said.

Officers are required to follow the agency’s policy of exhausting all alternatives before they shoot, the department said.

"There are circumstances where it may not be practical for officers to exhaust all alternatives as police work, by its nature is considered to be tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving," the agency said. "Delaying force options in certain circumstances may result in a higher likelihood that an officer or citizens may be injured."

Under the policies, officers also have a duty to intervene and report all inappropriate actions that they see in other officers including their supervisors, the department said.

Officers also receive yearly training on use of force as well as training in de-escalation and crisis intervention techniques in area such as implicit bias, equality in policing, juvenile minority sensitivity training and best practices for community dissent, the agency said. Officers are required to document use of force incidents, and supervisors are required to respond to scenes where force has been used, the agency said.

In Memphis, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said that although the five officers each played different roles in the killing, “they are all responsible.”

Nichols' family members and their lawyers said the footage shows officers savagely beating Nichol, a FedEx worker for three minutes in an assault that the legal team likened to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.

"This young man, by definition of the law in this state, was terrorized. Not by one, not by two, but by five officers who we now know ... acted in concert with each other," said attorney Antonio Romanucci, who represents Nichols’ family.

The officers "acted together ... to inflict harm, terrorism, oppression of liberty, oppression of constitutional rights, which led to murder," Romanucci said.

Memphis Police Director Cerelyn Davis described the officers' actions as "heinous, reckless and inhumane," and said that her department has been unable to substantiate the reckless driving allegation that prompted the stop.

She told The Associated Press in an interview that there is no video of the traffic stop that shows Nichols recklessly driving.