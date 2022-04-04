Winston-Salem police looking for driver who rammed patrol car, leading officers on car chase early Monday

WINSTON-SALEM — Police are looking for a man who led them on a vehicle chase into northern Davidson County early Monday.
Officers responded at 3:13 a.m. to 947 Hanes Mall Boulevard about a breaking and entering in progress and saw a white Dodge Durango parked in front of the business and a man in the driver’s seat. When the driver saw the officer approach, the man accelerated and rammed the marked police vehicle, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.
Officers followed the man until he stopped his vehicle on Normans Road in northern Davidson County and ran away.
Police said in the news release that a suspect has not yet been identified.
No one was injured in the incident, police said.
Additional details are not being released at this time.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.