Winston-Salem police make arrest in connection with an armed robbery at a Zaxby's restaurant on Peters Creek Parkway

Winston-Salem police arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery Thursday at a Zaxby's restaurant on Peters Creek Parkway, authorities said.

Officers responded at 5:14 p.m. to a reported robbery at the restaurant at 3179 Peters Creek Parkway, police said. A caller indicated that a suspect left the business in a gray SUV.

When officers arrived, they saw the suspect vehicle leaving the scene and conducted a traffic stop, police said.

Officers found Alexander Manuel Rios, 24, of Old Lexington Road in Davidson County, Michael James Blevins, 38, of N.C. 109 and a juvenile driver inside the vehicle, police said.

Investigators determined that Rios is a former employee at the restaurant, police said.

Rios is accused of entering the business and stealing an undisclosed amount of money from its safe, police said.

After the restaurant's employees confronted Rios who was leaving the business, Rios displayed a handgun and walked out, police said.

Rios then entered a gray Ford Excursion, but officers stopped that vehicle a short distance from the restaurant, police said.

The vehicle was stolen from Davidson County, police said.

Police found illegal drugs, a handgun that was used in the robbery and money inside the vehicle, police said.

Rios is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen vehicle, police said.

Blevins is charged with various drug offenses, police said. A juvenile petition is being sought the against juvenile driver, charging the juvenile with possession of a stolen vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information about this robbery can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.