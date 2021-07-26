 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem police: Missing 10-year-old located
Winston-Salem police: Missing 10-year-old located

tincher

Tincher

 WSPD

UPDATE: Ten-year-old Kaydence Tincher, who went missing Sunday, has been found, according to Winston-Salem police. Police previously said the 10-year-old girl had run away from home.

Winston-Salem police are looking for a 10-year-old girl who may have run away from home, according to a news release.

Kaydence Tincher is 5 foot tall and weighs 120 pounds and was last seen on Sunday wearing a long-sleeve multicolored shirt and blue jean shorts. She has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. 

She was last seen at 2 a.m. on Sunday and police think she ran away from home, according to the news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winston-Salem Police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. Spanish speakers can contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 728-3904. People can send anonymous tips, photos and videos to Text-A-Tip at (336) 276-1717. 

Crime Stoppers can also be accessed through Facebook at "Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County."

