Winston-Salem police officer exchanges gunfire with shooter at apartment complex

Apartments on both sides of Third Street near U.S. 52 were behind yellow police tape Friday morning after a Winston-Salem police officer exchanged gunfire with a person who fled from the officer after a traffic stop.

An unoccupied apartment was damaged but police said no residents of occupied apartments appear to have been hit.

The shooter remained at large Friday. Many police officers were at work investigating Friday morning. A portion of Third Street was closed.

Winston-Salem police said officer J.M. Reyes, on routine patrol, stopped a vehicle in the 900 block of East Third Street about 1:09 a.m. when he saw that the vehicle was speeding.

When Reyes approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, the person sitting in the front passenger seat got out of the vehicle and ran.

Reyes started chasing the passenger, who fired a gun at the police officer. Police said they determined what happened by looking at the officer's body camera footage.

A foot chase started through the apartments on Third Street, police said, with Reyes and the passenger exchanging gunfire at multiple locations before the officer lost sight of the person he was chasing.