Winston-Salem police officer exchanges gunfire with shooter at apartment complex

Apartments on both sides of Third Street near U.S. 52 were behind yellow police tape Friday morning after a Winston-Salem police officer exchanged gunfire with a person who fled from the officer after a traffic stop.
An unoccupied apartment was damaged but police said no residents of occupied apartments appear to have been hit.
The shooter remained at large Friday. Many police officers were at work investigating Friday morning. A portion of Third Street was closed.
Winston-Salem police said officer J.M. Reyes, on routine patrol, stopped a vehicle in the 900 block of East Third Street about 1:09 a.m. when he saw that the vehicle was speeding.
When Reyes approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, the person sitting in the front passenger seat got out of the vehicle and ran.
Reyes started chasing the passenger, who fired a gun at the police officer. Police said they determined what happened by looking at the officer's body camera footage.
A foot chase started through the apartments on Third Street, police said, with Reyes and the passenger exchanging gunfire at multiple locations before the officer lost sight of the person he was chasing.
Police don't know if the person Reyes was chasing received any injury, but the officer was not hurt. Following standard protocol, Reyes has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of investigations.
Police said the State Bureau of Investigation has been called in on the investigation, and that when the shooter is taken into custody the SBI, police and the county district attorney's office will determine if further investigation is needed.
The police department's professional standards division will also conduct an administrative investigation of the officer's actions.
Police said the driver of the vehicle was charged with careless and reckless driving, but did not name the driver.
Some of the apartments that were behind police tape are vacant and boarded units controlled by United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, while others on the south side of Third Street are occupied.
Police said Reyes is a two-year veteran of the police department and is assigned to the field services bureau.
Police said anyone with information should call police at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.
