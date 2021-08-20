 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston-Salem police officer exchanges gunfire with shooter in apartment complex
0 Comments
featured

Winston-Salem police officer exchanges gunfire with shooter in apartment complex

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Apartments on both sides of Third Street near U.S. 52 were behind yellow police tape Friday morning after a Winston-Salem police officer exchanged early-morning gunfire with a person who fled from the officer after a traffic stop.

An unoccupied apartment was damaged but police said no residents of occupied apartments appear to have been  hit. 

The shooter remains at large. Many police officers were at work investigating Friday morning. A portion of Third Street was closed.

Winston-Salem police said officer J.M. Reyes, on routine patrol, stopped a vehicle in the 900 block of East. Third Street about 1:09 a.m. when he saw that the vehicle was speeding.

When Reyes approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, the person sitting in the front passenger seat got out of the vehicle and ran.

Reyes started chasing the passenger, who fired a gun at the police officer. Police said they determined what happened by looking at the officer's body camera footage.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A foot chase started through the apartments on Third Street, police said, with Reyes and the passenger exchanging gunfire at multiple locations before the officer lost sight of the person he was chasing.

Police don't know if the person Reyes was chasing received any injury, but the officer was not hurt. Following standard protocol, Reyes has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of investigations.

Police said the State Bureau of Investigation has been called in on the investigation, and that when the shooter is taken into custody the SBI, police and the county district attorney's office will determine if further investigation is needed.

The police department's professional standards division will also conduct an administrative investigation of the officer's actions.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was charged with careless and reckless driving, but did not name the driver.

Some of the apartments that are behind police tape are vacant and boarded units controlled by United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, while others on the south side of Third Street are occupied.

Police said Reyes is a two-year veteran of the police department and is assigned to the field services bureau. 

Police said anyone with information should call police at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chaos persists outside Kabul airport

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.
Crime

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.

Triad Abolition Project, a group critical of law-enforcement agencies, will hold a protest about conditions at the Forsyth County Jail. Earlier this week, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said that inmates staged a protest at the jail in their cells, and detention officers turned off water at the jail because some inmates flooded their cells. She has provided little detail on what exactly happened and how long the water was shut off. 

+4
Backlog could increase after decision to eliminate probable cause court, some officials say
Crime

Backlog could increase after decision to eliminate probable cause court, some officials say

Criminal defendants charged with low-level felonies might have to wait longer to have their cases heard. Why? Because what is known as probable cause court is being eliminated. That court allowed defendants charged with low-level felonies to plead guilty. Now, they will have to wait until their case is heard in Forsyth Superior Court. The decision by Chief District Judge Victoria Roemer has gotten criticized, saying it will only exacerbate a growing backlog, but Roemer said there are simply not enough district court judges to cover probable cause court, what she calls a courtesy, and cover what district court judges are, by state law, obligated to cover. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News