Winston-Salem police officers and firefighters gathered to honor a wounded Kernersville police officer who returned home Tuesday from the hospital

Winston-Salem police officers and firefighters joined other local first responders to honor a wounded Kernersville police officer who returned home Tuesday from the hospital.

The city's police officers and firefighters gathered on bridges over Salem Parkway and waved to a motorcade that carried Kernersville Police Officer Sean Houle to his home in Germanton.

Members of the Kernersville Police Department, the N.C. Highway Patrol, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, the Walnut Cove Fire Department, the Stokes County Sheriff's Office and the Forsyth County Emergency Medical Service also gathered at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and at Houle's home to honor him, said Officer Blake Jones, a spokesman for the Kernersville Police Department.

"He (Houle) is doing much, much better," Jones said. "He still has a long road to recovery ahead of him because he has to have more procedures done."

Houle was shot three times with his own gun about 3:30 a.m. Feb. 21, Kernersville police said. Quinton Donnell Blocker, 37, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony assault on a law-enforcement officer with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.