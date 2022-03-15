Winston-Salem police officers cleared in shooting of alleged Hanes Park gunman

Three Winston-Salem police officers have been cleared in the shooting of a man accused of killing his grandmother and mother, firing on a police substation and leading officers on a chase that ended with a shootout in Hanes Park.
Kira Boyd, spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department, said the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office cleared the officers — Sgt. Peter Watkins, Lt. Lee Wright and Cpl. James Singletary.
The three officers were on administrative duty last year pending an investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation, which is routine when a law-enforcement officer shoots someone while on duty.
Boyd said all three officers were back on active duty July 14, 2021. Wright, she said, retired on March 1. Boyd referred questions as to when the officers were cleared to the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office.
Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill did not return messages seeking comment Tuesday. He said on Jan. 12 that he had not made a decision because he was waiting for the SBI report.
Boyd said police are still conducting an internal investigation. She could not say when that internal investigation would conclude.
The officers shot William Coleman Scott, 27, on June 14, 2021. Authorities said Scott led Winston-Salem police officers on a car chase that started on University Parkway, followed by a foot chase through Hanes Park. Police said Scott shot at police officers while he was being chased.
Watkins, Wright and Singletary fired back, injuring Scott.
Winston-Salem police have said that, at 3:34 p.m. June 14, 2021, Scott fired more than a dozen shots at the police substation on North Point Boulevard. No one was hurt, and officers chased Scott when he fled.
Watkins saw the car Scott was driving on University Parkway near Northwest Boulevard. He chased Scott's car, and police said body-camera footage showed Scott firing his gun at Watkins and other police officers while on Northwest Boulevard.
The car chase ended in front of Reynolds High School's gymnasium. Police said Scott fired a semiautomatic rifle several times into Watkins' police car. Watkins fired back with his AR-15 rifle, police said.
Scott then dropped the rifle and ran into Hanes Park, with officers chasing him. Police said Scott then fired a handgun at the officers. That's when officers shot him.
After the chase, Winston-Salem police and Forsyth County sheriff's deputies checked on Scott's parents and grandmother. They found Kimberly Scott's body in her Clemmons home. Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said Kimberly Scott, William Scott's mother, had been shot.
Winston-Salem police found William Scott's grandmother, Glenda Corriher, dead in her home in the Tabor View condominium development off Polo Road. She had been stabbed multiple times, according to an autopsy report.
William Scott is now charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.
Forsyth County prosecutors have filed notice of their intent to pursue the death penalty.
