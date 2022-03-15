Winston-Salem police officers cleared in shooting of alleged Hanes Park gunman

Three Winston-Salem police officers have been cleared in the shooting of a man accused of killing his grandmother and mother, firing on a police substation and leading officers on a chase that ended with a shootout in Hanes Park.

Kira Boyd, spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department, said the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office cleared the officers — Sgt. Peter Watkins, Lt. Lee Wright and Cpl. James Singletary.

The three officers were on administrative duty last year pending an investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation, which is routine when a law-enforcement officer shoots someone while on duty.

Boyd said all three officers were back on active duty July 14, 2021. Wright, she said, retired on March 1. Boyd referred questions as to when the officers were cleared to the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office.

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill did not return messages seeking comment Tuesday. He said on Jan. 12 that he had not made a decision because he was waiting for the SBI report.

Boyd said police are still conducting an internal investigation. She could not say when that internal investigation would conclude.