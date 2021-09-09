Winston-Salem police officers deny assaulting Black man in traffic stop

The lawsuit said Thompson was not driving dangerously or recklessly and did not have any weapons. When Bross approached the driver's side door, Thompson pulled out his cellphone to either record it or have it handy in case he needed to call someone, the lawsuit alleged.

Then Bross asked Thompson to get out of the car, and Yates was on the passenger side door. The lawsuit said when Yates saw Thompson with the cellphone, Yates started yelling at Thompson to hand over the phone. At the same time, Bross started yelling at Thompson to give him the phone and telling him to get out of the car.

Then, according to the lawsuit, Bross opened the door and yanked Thompson out of the car, pulling Yates through the car. The lawsuit alleged that Thompson was slammed to the ground, landing on his jaw. His hand holding the cellphone was pinned underneath, the lawsuit said.

Bross got on Thompson's back, kneeling on his head and demanding to see the hand with the phone in it, the lawsuit said. Thompson offered up his free hand and one of the officers said, "You're not in charge."