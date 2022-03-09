Winston-Salem police receive reports of phone and internet scams

Winston-Salem police are receiving numerous reports of phone and internet scams in which people falsely claim to represent properties for rent or sale, authorities said Wednesday.

These people don’t own the properties that are being posted for rent or sale, police said. The scammers will communicate with their intended victims through phone calls or text messages to receive their payments.

The callers are claiming to represent companies and banks such as Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, Duke Energy, eBay and Craigslist, police said.

The callers then indicate that electronic payments are needed via Bitcoin or gift card and give further instructions to their intended victims about how to complete the transfers of money, police said.

In some cases, callers are asking for remote access to the victims’ computers and subsequently hack into their bank accounts, police said.

If local residents receive these calls, they should know that this is a scam, police said.

"Do not comply with the directions provided by the caller," police said.