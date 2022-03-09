Winston-Salem police receive reports of phone and internet scams

Winston-Salem police are receiving numerous reports of phone and internet scams in which people falsely claim to represent properties for rent or sale, authorities said Wednesday.
These people don’t own the properties that are being posted for rent or sale, police said. The scammers will communicate with their intended victims through phone calls or text messages to receive their payments.
The callers are claiming to represent companies and banks such as Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, Duke Energy, eBay and Craigslist, police said.
The callers then indicate that electronic payments are needed via Bitcoin or gift card and give further instructions to their intended victims about how to complete the transfers of money, police said.
In some cases, callers are asking for remote access to the victims’ computers and subsequently hack into their bank accounts, police said.
If local residents receive these calls, they should know that this is a scam, police said.
"Do not comply with the directions provided by the caller," police said.
Residents should respond directly to the business or nearest associated locations for these businesses to verify the legitimacy of the calls that they have received, police said.
Police urge residents to get the callers' names or alleged names, the phone numbers that they called from and their email addresses.
Residents should then contact local law enforcement agencies and file a report, police said.
Local residents targeted by these scams or if they have information about persons responsible for these actions can call Winston-Salem police 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
336-727-7299