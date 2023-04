Winston-Salem police officers responded to a report of shooting in the 3100 block of Brookhill Drive in southwestern Winston-Salem about noon on Tuesday.

More than a dozen police cars are at the scene and Brookhill Drive is blocked off at Pope Road.

Drivers should find alternate routes through the area.

A neighbor who asked not to be identified said a woman and three children live in the house.

"This is a quiet area, very quiet," the neighbor said.