Winston-Salem police responding to report of shooting at Rolling Hills.
breaking

Winston-Salem police responding to report of shooting at Rolling Hills.

Winston-Salem police are investigating a report of a shooting at Rolling Hills apartments off New Walkertown Road. 

The crime scene also appeared to involve the parking lot of the Wells Fargo bank at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and New Walkertown Road, less than a mile from the troubled apartment complex.

A big police presence was at both locations. Officers blocked off most of the bank parking lot with yellow crime tape.

Reports of the shooting came in around 7 p.m.

At the apartment complex, officers concentrated their investigation on the central breezeway of Building 730 on the property. A Journal reporter was told not to approach the breezeway because it was an active crime scene.

A fire truck, an ambulance and maybe a dozen police cars showed up at Rolling Hills just as a massive storm with lightning and heavy rain came through the city. 

People stood in the entrances of the other breezeways in the apartment complex and watched officers conducting their investigation. 

There was no immediate word from the police department on what had happened and whether anyone was hurt.

