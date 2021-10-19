Winston-Salem police say 2 people were wounded in shootings Monday night

WINSTON-SALEM — Two people were hospitalized Monday night after two separate shootings, Winston-Salem police said in news releases.

A 31-year-old woman was dropped off at a local hospital Monday night with a gunshot wound, authorities said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police said her injuries are not considered life-threatening and that it was not immediately known where the shooting happened or if the victim knew who shot her. "Officers have been provided with limited information at this point," the news release said.

Police also responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of New Walkertown Road, where a 35-year-old man was shot. Officers said in the news release that his injuries are not life threatening and that the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.

Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows residents to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to police.