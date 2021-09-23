Winston-Salem police search for man wanted in 2020 killing

Winston-Salem police are looking for a man accused of fatally shooting another man in June 2020, according to a news release.

Lorenzo Edgar Estrada, 40, is charged with murder in the June 7, 2020 death of Luis Enrique Chavez Salgado, 32, of Cedar Springs Drive.

At 2:49 a.m. June 7, 2020, Winston-Salem police officers went to the 200 block of Meadowview Drive on a reported shooting and found Salgado's body inside a house. Salgado's death was the 12th homicide in 2020.

Early on, detectives had identified Estrada as a suspect and issued an arrest warrant charging him with discharging a firearm into a structure. But Estrada ran away from the crime scene in June 2020 and hasn't not been taken into custody as of yet.

U.S. Marshals are asking for anyone who has information about Estrada to call 800-336-0102. Winston-Salem Police is asking anyone with information to call 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers for English speakers at 336-727-2800 or Crime Stoppers for Spanish speakers at 336-728-3904.

People can anonymously send tips, photos and videos to Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717. Crime Stoppers can also be viewed on Facebook at "Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County."

