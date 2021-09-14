Winston-Salem police searching for woman who may have been victim of assault

Winston-Salem police on Tuesday asked for the public's help to find a woman who was possibly the victim of an assault.

The woman was last seen with a man in the 100 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said. They were in a gray Ford F-150 truck with the license plate number 189ZNA, police said. It's unclear what state the plate is from.

The truck was pulling a white camper with the word "Avenger" on its front section, police said.

Police have issued a surveillance photograph of the woman and the truck.

Anyone with information about the woman or the man can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

People can submit anonymous text tips, photos and videos to the police through their Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.