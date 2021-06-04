Winston-Salem police shot man 10 times in his chest after the man fired at officers in 2019, according to autopsy report

An autopsy showed that Winston-Salem police shot a man 10 times in his chest and torso after the man fired on the officers in December 2019. The incident took place at the city's Johnson Municipal Services Center.

Steven D. Haizlip, 61, a city sanitation worker, died after being hit by gunfire, according to the autopsy.

Before Haizlip died, Haizlip shot and killed Terry Lee Cobb Jr., 48, another city sanitation worker, on Dec. 20, 2019 at the city's public works building at 2000 Lowery St., police said.

Haizlip went into the building and shot Cobb multiple times, police said at the time. Haizlip then confronted officers before they shot and killed him.

Haizlip came to work with two handguns and the intention of killing his co-worker, police said.

Video footage showed a fight between Cobb and Haizlip in a break room. Cobb was initially shot and ran into an adjacent room, where he fell and was shot several more times.

Dr. Nathan Shaller, a Forsyth County medical examiner, conducted the autopsies on both men on Dec. 23 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.