Winston-Salem police shot man 10 times in his chest after the man fired at officers in 2019, according to autopsy report

An autopsy showed that Winston-Salem police shot a man 10 times in his chest and torso after the man fired on the officers in December 2019. The incident took place at the city's Johnson Municipal Services Center.
Steven D. Haizlip, 61, a city sanitation worker, died after being hit by gunfire, according to the autopsy.
Before Haizlip died, Haizlip shot and killed Terry Lee Cobb Jr., 48, another city sanitation worker, on Dec. 20, 2019 at the city's public works building at 2000 Lowery St., police said.
Haizlip went into the building and shot Cobb multiple times, police said at the time. Haizlip then confronted officers before they shot and killed him.
Haizlip came to work with two handguns and the intention of killing his co-worker, police said.
Video footage showed a fight between Cobb and Haizlip in a break room. Cobb was initially shot and ran into an adjacent room, where he fell and was shot several more times.
Dr. Nathan Shaller, a Forsyth County medical examiner, conducted the autopsies on both men on Dec. 23 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Cobb and Haizlip had a long-standing dislike for each other, which boiled over into a physical run-in while on the job the day before the shooting, police said.
During the shooting, another city employee, Curtis Reynord Peterson, then 60, was shot and wounded, police said. Peterson was treated at Wake Forest Baptist.
Cobb, a senior equipment operator, worked for the city for 20 years. Haizlip, a vehicle operator, had 12 years of service.
Cobb's relative said that the dispute between the two men heated up the day before the shooting when Cobb told Haizlip to slow down when Haizlip was driving a garbage truck on Beeson Dairy Road.
Police received multiple calls about the shooting starting at 6:37 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2019, and arrived at the public works building at 6:41 a.m., police said.
On arrival, officers encountered employees running out of the building. The employees told police to go to the western end of the building and that the shooting suspect was there.
When police officers got to that end of the building, they immediately encountered Haizlip leaving the building.
Haizlip almost immediately opened fire on a group of police officers as soon as he encountered them approaching. Haizlip fired multiple shots and hit police Sgt. Cameron Stewart Sloan twice, police said.
Police returned fire multiple times, killing Haizlip. Officers applied a tourniquet to Sloan, and he underwent surgery at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center later that day.
Sloan's injuries were not life threatening.
336-727-7299