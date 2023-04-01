Winston-Salem police arrested three juveniles before dawn Saturday in a frantic chase across the city.

The incident happened at 2:33 a.m. in the 200 block of Peace Haven Road after a resident spotted four people breaking into cars. When the four left the scene in a Dodge pickup, the resident followed.

Soon after, someone from the truck shot at the resident and missed.

Officers found the truck on U.S. 421 South and joined the chase. At one point, "stop sticks" were deployed on U.S. 421 South near its intersection with Cherry Street. But that wasn't enough to stop the vehicle.

At the intersection of Fifth Street and Cameron Avenue, the truck's four occupants decided to bolt from the vehicle while the truck was still in gear.

As the truck traveled off the road into some nearby woods, officers chased the suspects and arrested three of them.

Police didn't identify the juveniles because of their ages.