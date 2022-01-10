 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston-Salem police to hold second gun buyback
0 Comments
top story

Winston-Salem police to hold second gun buyback

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Winston-Salem Police Department will hold a second gun buyback Saturday, Jan. 15 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Midway. 

In November, police held their first buyback in seven years and collected a total of 367 firearms. Officials said the success of that event, in which the department paid $50,000 for guns, led them to hold a second one. 

City of Winston-Salem Gun Buyback

Winston-Salem police officers identify and tag guns during a gun buyback event held by the city of Winston-Salem on Nov. 20, 2021, at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

During Saturday's buyback, people can turn in firearms with no questions asked. Police will check the guns against a national database to determine if the guns were stolen or used in a crime. Guns that clear that process will be destroyed. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Money for the buyback will come from Coronavirus Local Fiscal Relief Fund. Money from that fund can be used to reduce violence, city officials said in a press release.

People who turn in guns can get $200 for those which police deem assault rifles, such as semi-automatic rifles; $150 for handguns and $100 for long guns, like shotguns and rifles.

Police will also collect BB guns, starter pistols, black powder guns and replica toy guns. No money will be given for those.

 “There was overwhelming support from the community during the first buyback program," Winston-Salem City Council Member Barbara Burke said. "In fact, the program was received so well that funds were gone within two hours of our start time. We were not able to buy back all guns from the citizens who wanted to participate. With this second, larger effort we hope that the citizens who missed out on the first opportunity are able to return and participate in the event January 15.”

Want to participate?

The gun buyback will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Midway, 2886 Shorefair Dr. Enter through Gate No. 7. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bronx apartment fire kills at least 19, including children

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A new trial is ordered for Rural Hall man convicted of shooting four times at Kernersville police officer.
Crime

A new trial is ordered for Rural Hall man convicted of shooting four times at Kernersville police officer.

The N.C. Court of Appeals has ordered a new trial for a Rural Hall man convicted of shooting at a Kernersville police officer four times during a traffic stop. The court said that a Forsyth County prosecutor failed to provide a non-racial reason for one of four jurors. The man's attorney had alleged that the prosecutor had dismissed the four jurors because they were Black. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert