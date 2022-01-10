Winston-Salem police to hold second gun buyback

The Winston-Salem Police Department will hold a second gun buyback Saturday, Jan. 15 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Midway.
In November, police held their first buyback in seven years and collected a total of 367 firearms. Officials said the success of that event, in which the department paid $50,000 for guns, led them to hold a second one.
During Saturday's buyback, people can turn in firearms with no questions asked. Police will check the guns against a national database to determine if the guns were stolen or used in a crime. Guns that clear that process will be destroyed.
Money for the buyback will come from Coronavirus Local Fiscal Relief Fund. Money from that fund can be used to reduce violence, city officials said in a press release.
People who turn in guns can get $200 for those which police deem assault rifles, such as semi-automatic rifles; $150 for handguns and $100 for long guns, like shotguns and rifles.
Police will also collect BB guns, starter pistols, black powder guns and replica toy guns. No money will be given for those.
“There was overwhelming support from the community during the first buyback program," Winston-Salem City Council Member Barbara Burke said. "In fact, the program was received so well that funds were gone within two hours of our start time. We were not able to buy back all guns from the citizens who wanted to participate. With this second, larger effort we hope that the citizens who missed out on the first opportunity are able to return and participate in the event January 15.”