Winston-Salem police to hold second gun buyback

The Winston-Salem Police Department will hold a second gun buyback Saturday, Jan. 15 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Midway.

In November, police held their first buyback in seven years and collected a total of 367 firearms. Officials said the success of that event, in which the department paid $50,000 for guns, led them to hold a second one.

During Saturday's buyback, people can turn in firearms with no questions asked. Police will check the guns against a national database to determine if the guns were stolen or used in a crime. Guns that clear that process will be destroyed.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Money for the buyback will come from Coronavirus Local Fiscal Relief Fund. Money from that fund can be used to reduce violence, city officials said in a press release.

People who turn in guns can get $200 for those which police deem assault rifles, such as semi-automatic rifles; $150 for handguns and $100 for long guns, like shotguns and rifles.

Police will also collect BB guns, starter pistols, black powder guns and replica toy guns. No money will be given for those.