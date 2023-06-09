Winston-Salem officials are denouncing the vandalizing of the city's LGBTQ+ Pride Month banner at City Hall as a potential hate crime.

The city said the banner, which measures 12 feet long by four feet tall, was discovered cut in half Friday morning.

Wanda Allen-Abraha, the city's director of human relations, diversity, equity and inclusion, said the banner cost $300 and will be replaced on Monday. In the meantime, city staffers used tape to create a temporary fix for the banner.

Mayor Allen Joines called the vandalism "an apparent hate crime," in a statement he issued Friday afternoon.

"I want to state in the strongest terms that the city of Winston-Salem and the city council fully support Pride Winston-Salem, their upcoming events, and Pride Month," Joines said. Allen-Abraha said the police department would be investigating the vandalism as a potential hate crime.

"We want to assure the members of the LGBTQIA+ community that we empathize with and are sensitive to their concerns about such incidents,” Allen-Abraha said.

The city has no security cameras in front of city hall, but is working on a solution. The city has to work around historic building requirements that prevent the city from mounting a camera on the building itself.

The banner was put up at the start of June. The council passed a resolution on June 5 proclaiming June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month. The council has also approved the painting of a crosswalk on Trade Street in the colors of the banner.