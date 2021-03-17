Winston-Salem Proud Boys leader charged in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot. Charles Donohoe was arrested in Kernersville on Wednesday.

A Forsyth County man who is a leader of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, has been arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot.

Charles Donohoe was arrested in Kernersville on Wednesday by the FBI, according to Shelley Lynch, a spokeswoman for the FBI office in Charlotte and Lynne Klauer, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Greensboro.

Court documents detailing the allegations against Donohoe were not immediately available.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Donohoe was one of two Proud Boys organizers who were arrested by FBI agents on Wednesday. The other one was Zach Rehl, the president of the group's chapter in Philadelphia. Federal investigators have alleged that the Proud Boys were one of the chief instigators of the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, the New York Times reported.

The paper cited an indictment that was not immediately available alleging Donohoe and Rehl conspired to interfere with law-enforcement officers at the Capitol. They are also accused of obstructing the certification of President Joe Biden's election, according to the New York Times.

The FBI also filed charges against two other prominent members of the Proud Boys in Florida and Washington State.