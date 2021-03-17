 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston-Salem Proud Boys leader charged in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot. Charles Donohoe was arrested in Kernersville on Wednesday.
0 comments
breaking top story

Winston-Salem Proud Boys leader charged in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot. Charles Donohoe was arrested in Kernersville on Wednesday.

{{featured_button_text}}
Officials: Violent extremists pose 'elevated threat' to US

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump riot outside the Capitol in Washington.

 John Minchillo

A Forsyth County man who is a leader of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, has been arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot.

Charles Donohoe was arrested in Kernersville on Wednesday by the FBI, according to Shelley Lynch, a spokeswoman for the FBI office in Charlotte and Lynne Klauer, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Greensboro.

Court documents detailing the allegations against Donohoe were not immediately available. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Donohoe was one of two Proud Boys organizers who were arrested by FBI agents on Wednesday. The other one was Zach Rehl, the president of the group's chapter in Philadelphia. Federal investigators have alleged that the Proud Boys were one of the chief instigators of the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, the New York Times reported. 

The paper cited an indictment that was not immediately available alleging Donohoe and Rehl conspired to interfere with law-enforcement officers at the Capitol. They are also accused of obstructing the certification of President Joe Biden's election, according to the New York Times. 

The FBI also filed charges against two other prominent members of the Proud Boys in Florida and Washington State. 

Story will be updated.

WARNING, adult language: At about the 17:38 mark in this YouTube video, Charles Donohoe of Winston-Salem introduces himself and talks about his beliefs.

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fed expects key rate at near zero through 2023

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News