Winston-Salem records 13th homicide this year as man is shot at convenience store

A man who was shot in the parking lot of a convenience store on Saturday night died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center from his injuries, Winston-Salem police said.

Police said they found Donald Bernard Lowery Jr. injured with what appeared to be a gunshot wound at the On Your Way Mart at 880 E. 12th St. around 10:52 p.m. and began CPR.

Forsyth County Emergency Services personnel responded, continued life saving measures, and transported Lowery to the hospital, where he died as a result of his wounds.

Lowery was 35 years old, and lived on Pleasant Street.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police investigations show that Lowery arrived at the store to shop for something, and that while he was sitting in his car two males approached him.

At some point one of the two men pulled a gun and fired several rounds at Lowery, striking him. The two males then ran away on foot from the store.

Police said their gun crime reduction unit and detectives with the department's criminal investigations division came to the scene to assume control of the investigation.

The investigation is in the early stages, police said, adding that they would not be immediately releasing any more details.