Winston-Salem tax preparer pleads guilty to fraud, Department of Justice says

A Winston-Salem tax preparer pleaded guilty Monday to helping with and filing a false income tax return.
Nicholas Laws managed the Winston-Salem branch of Tax Mind from 2014 until 2019, according to a statement from the Department of Justice. He was accused of charging additional fees — of more than $1,000 in some instances — to prepare fraudulent returns and report false wages and business incomes to increase client refunds.
Laws also was accused of filing a false personal income tax return for 2014 and not filing tax returns to report his income for 2015 through 2019.
The IRS says Laws intended to scam the agency out of nearly $3 million.
Laws is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 20. He faces a maximum sentence of six years for both charges and could be ordered to pay fines and restitution.
In his plea arrangement, he has agreed to pay $184,072 to the IRS.