Winston-Salem teen is shot and wounded in an apartment complex
Scene of shooting

A Winston-Salem police patrol car is parked at the scene of a shooting Tuesday, March 16, 2021, where a teen was wounded when two armed suspects approached him and another juvenile. Jaylen Mcilwaine, 18, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The juvenile was not injured.

 John Hinton, Journal

A Winston-Salem teen was shot and wounded Tuesday in the Glendare Apartments complex in the city's western section, authorities said.

Jaylen Mcilwaine, 18, of Village Creek Circle was shot multiple times in the 200 block of Village Creek Court, Winston-Salem police said.

The incident happened shortly before 3:45 p.m. Responding officers found McIlwaine injured at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital where he was in critical, but stable condition Tuesday, police said.

Investigators learned that Mcilwaine had been walking with a juvenile friend when two armed suspects approached both of them, police said. The suspects then displayed their weapons and shot at McIlwaine and the juvenile because of an ongoing dispute, police said.

Mcilwaine was struck multiple times by gunfire, but the juvenile wasn't injured, police said.

No arrests have been made, and officers are searching for the suspects, police said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department's violent-firearms investigation team and gun-crime reduction unit are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

