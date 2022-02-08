Winston-Salem teenager died of gunshot wound to head in Stokes County last November

A Winston-Salem teenager, whose body was found last November by the side of the road in southwestern Stokes County, died of a gunshot wound to his head, an autopsy report shows.

Kenneth Adam Conrad Jr., 17, of Winston-Salem was found unresponsive Nov. 5 along Payne Road by a passerby, the report said. The Stokes County Communications Center received a emergency call shortly after 8 a.m. about the discovery of Conrad's body.

Emergency medical technicians determined Conrad was dead at the scene.

Conrad didn't live in Stokes County, "and it is unknown how he came to be at the location he was found," the report said.

Dr. Mark Anthony Gillen Jr., a pathologist at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, performed the autopsy on Nov. 8, 2021.

Jaylen Lamont Lyles, 23, of Dixie Broadway in Winston-Salem was arrested Nov. 16 by Forsyth County sheriff's deputies, the Stokes County Sheriff's Office in a statement.

Lyles is charged with the first-degree murder in connection with Conrad's death, according to an arrest warrant. Lyles is accused of killing Conrad on Nov. 4.