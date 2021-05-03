Winston-Salem teens convicted in fatal shooting of Texas man.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The murder weapon was never found, and Foster said it appears that they dropped it into a culvert as they ran from the crime scene.

Bonner was shot twice in the head. Another bullet went through his neck.

Foster said one challenge to the case had to do with the fact that she wouldn’t be able to admit Gonzalez’s confession if the case had gone to trial. That’s because the person who was in the interrogation room with Gonzalez and whom Gonzalez referred to as his mother was not, in fact, his mother. The woman was not his legal guardian, she said. The woman was actually his mother’s girlfriend who stepped in because Gonzalez’s mother was intoxicated.

Foster said Banks had agreed to testify against Gonzalez but would not say if Gonzalez had pulled the trigger.

Julie Boyer, Gonzalez’s attorney, said Gonzalez’s father had been in and out of prison and his mother’s drinking had been a constant problem.

Andrew Keever, Banks’ attorney, said his client was 13 at the time and Banks had no idea that Gonzalez was going to shoot Bonner.