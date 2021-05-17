Winston-Salem to help apartment owner evict tenants in bid to reduce crime

There were 153 fights, 70 cases of disturbing the peace and 64 drug violations logged during the same time, the city asserted.

"I am terrified. Every time they start shooting, I start crying," said Diamond Green, who lives at Rolling Hills.

Keanna McCoy, who was shot wound during one violent incident, said something that many others echoed in conversations around the complex this week: the problems arise from outsiders coming onto the grounds.

"People that don't live here harass people that do live here," she said, describing interpersonal dramas that lead to trouble at the site. People come to party, she said, and leave behind their cups, pizza crusts and other castoffs as trash on the property.

Raequon Anderson, himself a visitor on a recent day, said the complex has a different feel from other places one might go.

"If you have been to other apartments, it is quiet," he said. "You shouldn't be afraid to come outside."

Wanda Crews, who has been living in the complex for three years, said it is "a little safer" than it was leading up to the city's filing of a nuisance complaint.

"It is not the people that live here," she said. "If we didn't have so many people coming over it would be better."