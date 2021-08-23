 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem woman, 61, shot to death early Sunday in her home, police say
WINSTON-SALEM — A 61-year-old woman was shot to death in her home early Sunday, police said Monday.

When police responded to a shooting at 4:25 a.m. Sunday, they found Donna Blackmon suffering from a gunshot wound in her home in the 1200 block of East Fourteenth Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Forsyth County Emergency Services personnel.

Specific details related to the investigation will not be released at this time, police said in a news release. 

The Winston-Salem Police Department said this is 21st homicide of 2021.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to police.

