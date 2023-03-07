A 67-year-old woman was shot in the calf Monday night, Winston-Salem police said Tuesday.

The woman, Patricia Martin Blankenship of Sprague Street, was shot when an acquaintance fired a gun in her home's yard. Her wounds are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Devonte Michael Hayes, 19, of Devonshire Street was later arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm within city limits and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

He was being held at the Forsyth County Jail Tuesday with his bond set at $35,000.