Winston-Salem woman accused of fatally shooting gas station manager in 2016 found mentally incompetent. Murder charge dismissed.

Vince Rabil, Collins' attorney, filed a motion to dismiss the murder charge, which prompted the hearing on Tuesday.

Amy M. Leeper, a senior psychologist at Central Regional Hospital, wrote the initial report in 2017 that concluded Collins was mentally incompetent to stand trial. She testified Tuesday that she had interviewed Collins five times over the past four years and reviewed other material to come to her conclusion that Collins still is not mentally competent to stand trial.

She said Collins has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. Collins has a delusional belief that a shadowy organization bigger than the U.S. government is responsible for sexually abusing her children and children around the world, Leeper said.

That delusion fueled her motivation in killing Kim because she believed that Kim was part of that organization, which she also felt was persecuting her, Leeper said. Collins also believes that the organization has its claws in the Winston-Salem Police Department and in the court system, creating such a corrupt system that it is impossible for her to get a fair trial, Leeper said.