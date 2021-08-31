Winston-Salem woman acquitted of charges that she helped incite fight between two residents at Danby House

In fact, there is a pending lawsuit in Forsyth Superior Court against the three women and Danby House. The lawsuit makes several claims, including negligent hiring, supervision and retention and medical negligence. The lawsuit was filed by attorneys for one of the female residents involved in the fight, Betty Moore, who is in her 70s.

Moore was in the Special Care Unity, which is reserved for residents suffering from dementia and Alzheimer's. On June 19, 2019, she was in her room when the other woman came in. The other woman, who was 71 at the time, had a history of coming into residents' rooms and agitating them. McKey, Jordan and Tyson, all personal care aides, had come into Moore's room to check on her roommate, who had fallen, the lawsuit said.

The 71-year-old resident began hitting Moore, knocking her back on the bed and then started choking her until "she was close to losing consciousness," according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit said McKey, Jordan and Tyson did not do anything and in fact, encouraged the two female residents to fight each other. Another employee, a medication aide, also witnessed the attack but did not alert supervisors, the lawsuit said.