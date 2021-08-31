Winston-Salem woman acquitted of charges that she helped incite fight between two residents at Danby House

A Forsyth County jury acquitted a Winston-Salem woman on a charge that she helped incite a fight between two female residents at an assisted-living facility in 2019 that was recorded on video and shared. The acquittal came after a two-day jury trial, which was the first in Forsyth Superior Court in over 18 months.
Tonacia Yvonne Tyson, 22, of Cedar Ridge Circle, was on trial on a misdemeanor charge of aiding and abetting an assault of an individual with a disability. Winston-Salem police charged Tyson and two other women — Taneshia Deshawn Jordan, 27, of Cunningham Avenue, and Marilyn Latish McKey, 34, of Underwood Avenue — for the incident that happened on June 19, 2019, at Danby House, an assisted-living and memory-care facility on Burke Mill Road. All three women were employees at Danby House.
Forsyth County prosecutors alleged that the three women encouraged the women to fight and that they all shared videos with other people, some of whom posted one of the videos to YouTube.
Tyson was the first one to be tried in the incident. Trial dates for the other co-defendants have not yet been set.
In closing arguments Tuesday, Edward A. Shifflette III, Tyson's attorney, argued that prosecutors failed to prove that Tyson had any criminal liability for what happened. She was not assigned responsibility for either women's care and in fact, she was caring for another patient, when the incident happened, Shifflette said.
Tyson was also seven-months pregnant at the time, limiting her ability to intervene, he said. Prosecutors also failed to bring in any evidence of what training Tyson underwent, he argued. And two to three other employees were in the room when the fight happened, he said.
Tyson gave a full statement to law-enforcement officers, admitted when she lied, and gave an explanation for why she shared the video — she shared it with someone who was applying for a job to show the work conditions at Danby House, Shifflette argued.
Assistant District Attorney Jessica Spencer said she was never arguing that a pregnant woman should have physically intervened in a fight, but Tyson could have done several things — she could have called 911 or she could have called a supervisor. She could have told employees in the room to stop the altercation, Spencer said.
Tyson didn't do that, she argued.
"She laughed about it," Spencer said in court. "She told police she thought it was funny."
It wasn't until someone in a text thread asked why she didn't do anything that she realized how unfunny the situation was, Spencer said.
Shifflette, in his cross-examination and his closing argument, made the point that other people were more culpable for what happened than Tyson, including Danby officials.
In fact, there is a pending lawsuit in Forsyth Superior Court against the three women and Danby House. The lawsuit makes several claims, including negligent hiring, supervision and retention and medical negligence. The lawsuit was filed by attorneys for one of the female residents involved in the fight, Betty Moore, who is in her 70s.
Moore was in the Special Care Unity, which is reserved for residents suffering from dementia and Alzheimer's. On June 19, 2019, she was in her room when the other woman came in. The other woman, who was 71 at the time, had a history of coming into residents' rooms and agitating them. McKey, Jordan and Tyson, all personal care aides, had come into Moore's room to check on her roommate, who had fallen, the lawsuit said.
The 71-year-old resident began hitting Moore, knocking her back on the bed and then started choking her until "she was close to losing consciousness," according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit said McKey, Jordan and Tyson did not do anything and in fact, encouraged the two female residents to fight each other. Another employee, a medication aide, also witnessed the attack but did not alert supervisors, the lawsuit said.
Brooke Wood, then the vice-president of operations who oversaw Danby House and 11 other assisted-living facilities, testified Tuesday that she did not view the videos until the following Monday. She said she initially found out about the incident through text messages and asked about it on June 20, 2019, at a staff meeting.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services also investigated the incident and temporarily barred the Danby House from admitting new residents because of numerous patient-care deficiencies.
The deficiencies, laid out in documents filed last year, said that employees were not properly trained and that they failed to administer medications to residents as prescribed by a doctor. NCDHHS also found evidence that employees allowed, and in some cases encouraged, the residents to fight. The employees videotaped some of the fights because they didn't like one of the residents involved. As of Sept. 29, 2020, Danby House has no deficiencies.
