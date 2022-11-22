Winston-Salem woman charged with embezzling nearly $50,000 from credit union.

A woman who worked for the Winston-Salem Federal Credit Union for 28 years is accused of embezzling nearly $50,000 from the credit union over a six-year period, Winston-Salem police said Tuesday.
Barbara Sabrina Clinkscales-Stowe, 55, of Beechwood Circle, was charged with six counts of felony embezzlement.
Winston-Salem police began a criminal investigation on Aug. 1 at the request of the credit union at 711 East Salem Ave. The credit union provided information to police that indicated that Clinkscales-Stowe, a financial services representative, was embezzling money from member accounts, police said.
The police department's Financial Crimes Unit took over the investigation. Detectives determined that Clinkscales-Stowe embezzled a total of $47,166 from various accounts between 2017 and this year, police said in its news release.
After consulting with Forsyth County prosecutors, police filed six counts of embezzlement against Clinkscales-Stowe, one count for each year she is accused of embezzling money.
Clinkscales-Stowe turned herself into the Forsyth County Jail on Monday and was given a $5,000 secured bond. She made her first appearance Tuesday, police said. It is not clear when her next court date is.
