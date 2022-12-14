Winston-Salem woman charged with lying to police about a fatal shooting in 2018.

A Winston-Salem woman has been indicted on a charge that she lied to police about a 2018 shooting over a $500 debt that left one woman dead and another man wounded.

A Forsyth County grand jury indicted Viquashia Wingate, 23, of Utica Street, on one count of felony obstruction of justice.

She is accused of lying about a fatal shooting that happened on Feb. 22, 2018. Tenisha Jenel Mills was shot in the neck and the head while she was in the front passenger seat of a Kia sedan. She died on Feb. 23, 2018, at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The shooting occurred in the 500 block of East 25th Street. Christopher Grooms was shot and injured by broken glass, according to search warrants and Winston-Salem police.

Jashawn Arnez Summers, 30, was convicted of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle while in operation and possession of a firearm by a felon after a trial earlier this year. Summers is now serving a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Forsyth County prosecutors said the shooting was over a $500 debt that Grooms supposedly owed Summers. The two men are half-brothers, and Summers wanted Grooms to use the money toward Summers' bond on an unrelated charge. But Grooms gave the money to the mother of Summers' children for their care, prosecutors said.

On the day of the shooting, Grooms and Mills went to Hot Dog City restaurant on North Patterson Avenue to get something to eat and meet Grooms' sister, who had been in a relationship with Summers. When they got to the restaurant, they saw Summers. Grooms told authorities that there was a history of violence between Summers and his sister.

Grooms and Mills left to avoid a confrontation with Summers, prosecutors said. Summers and several other people got into a white 2017 Nissan Pathfinder, which was later found to have been reported stolen from Modern Nissan on University Parkway. Grooms said the Pathfinder followed them.

Near the intersection of East 25th Street and Blum Park, Grooms told police that the Pathfinder pulled up to the left side of the car, on the wrong side of the road. Summers, who was in the rear passenger seat, and another man fired multiple shots into the vehicle. The Pathfinder drove off, and Grooms drove to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The indictment alleges that Wingate falsely told Winston-Salem police detective T.R. Albert that she picked up Summers on the night of Feb. 22, 2018 and drove him to Hot Dog City. The indictment alleges that Wingate also falsely told Albert that she was inside the restaurant with Summers and another man, then left the restaurant with Summers and returned to the restaurant with Summers after police arrived. The indictment said she made these false statements on May 5.

It was not immediately clear when Wingate's next court date will be in Forsyth Superior Court.

Armando Nicolas Pagan pleaded guilty last month to felony obstruction of justice in the case. Pagan was driving the vehicle from which Summers fired his gun, prosecutors alleged. Pagan testified in Summers' murder trial. A judge sentenced Pagan to six to 17 months in prison, but he was soon released because he had already served 34 months in the Forsyth County Jail awaiting trial.

Katisha Lashawn Springs has also been charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and her case is pending.