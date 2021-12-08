Winston-Salem woman gets federal prison sentence in identity theft case

A Winston-Salem woman was sentenced Wednesday to federal prison, three months after she pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and mail fraud, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Raleigh said in a statement.

A judge in U.S. District Court sentenced Melanie Alecia Ruona, 34, to two years and four months in prison, gave her two years of supervised release and ordered Ruona to pay $7,005 in restitution for impersonating the identity of two victims, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

On Aug. 24, Ruona pleaded guilty to two counts of a six-count indictment charging her with aggravated identity theft and mail fraud, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Ruona is accused of perpetrating a scheme to illegally access the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles' computers and steal the identities of the individuals she accessed, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Rouna was responsible for stealing the identity of two victims.

Rouna is accused of using the identity of one victim to open a credit account at a department store in Greensboro and purchased $4,071 in goods, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Rouna also is accused of applying for unemployment benefits in the identity of the victim for a loss of $2,934 to N.C. Division of Employment Security.

