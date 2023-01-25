Winston-Salem woman gets up to 10 years on multiple drug charges, including trafficking in heroin or opium.

A 49-year-old Winston-Salem woman was convicted on multiple drug charges Tuesday and will spend up to 10 years in prison, according to a news release from the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office.

A Forsyth County jury found Toni Maria Gordon guilty of trafficking in opium or heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Forsyth County prosecutors said in the news release that Winston-Salem police investigators got information that illegal drug activity was taking place in an apartment in the city. Based on that information, police started an investigation on the people living in the apartment.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 25, 2021, a police corporal who is identified by the last name of Bross went to an apartment in the 100 block of North Spring Street to serve Gordon with outstanding arrest warrants out of Davidson County. When Gordon opened the door, Bross immediately smelled marijuana and took Gordon into custody. He then secured the apartment and obtained a search warrant. Bross, assisted by another officer, found 5.57 grams of marijuana, 23.93 grams of fentanyl and 6.59 grams of methamphetamine.

Judge Todd Burke of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated everything into the trafficking charge and sentenced Gordon to a minimum of 7 years, 6 months and a maximum of 10 years in prison. He ordered that Gordon get drug treatment while she is in prison.

Assistant District Attorney Jessica Spencer prosecuted the case and Jonathan Leonard represented Gordon.