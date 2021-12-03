Winston-Salem woman indicted for insurance fraud. She filed false claim for kitchen fire that never happened.

A 20-year-old Winston-Salem woman has been indicted on charges that she filed false claims with two different insurance company, with one paying out more than $20,000 for a kitchen fire that never happened.

Sidonique Alexia Edwards, of Falcon Wood Court, was indicted Monday on two counts of insurance fraud, one count of obtaining property by false pretenses and one count of attempted obtaining property by false pretenses.

Indictments allege that between Nov. 26, 2020, and June 15, 2021, Edwards filed a false claim that there was a kitchen fire at her apartment on Winster Drive. She said in the claim that numerous items were damaged. She filed the claim with State Farm Insurance. She was able to get $22,994.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There was no fire and the documentation she presented to State Farm was fraudulent, the indictments allege.

Indictments also allege that from Sept. 8 to Sept. 15, she received an insurance policy from Allstate American Insurance Company. The effective date was Aug. 19 and then tried to file a claim for water damage. She claimed damage to her clothes and television sets.