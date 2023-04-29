A Winston-Salem woman was shot and wounded Saturday in a drive-by shooting in the 1600 block of Northwest Boulevard, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded shortly after 12:40 p.m. to reported gunfire at that location, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Tenora Michelle Wade, 37, with a superficial gunshot wound to her right arm, police said. Wade was treated at the scene by emergency medical technicians.

Investigators determined that Wade was sitting in a car when unknown suspects drove by and began shooting, police said.

A nearby apartment also was struck by gunfire, but officers didn't find any additional victims, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.