Winston-Salem woman shot in the head, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police say

A Winston-Salem woman was shot in her head Monday in the 1000 block of East 17th Street, authorities said.

Ashley Nichole Hartwell, 28, of East 17th Street was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, Winston-Salem police said.

Forsyth County emergency medical technicians responded shortly before 12:30 p.m. to a house on East 17th Street, police said. The caller indicated that an unconscious woman was found behind the house.

They found Hartwell unconscious with a gunshot wound to her head, police said.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or on its Spanish language line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip line at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.