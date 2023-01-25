Winston-Salem woman was driving 35 miles over the speed limit when she caused crash that killed Davidson County woman and her two sons, Highway Patrol says. Her blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit.

The N.C. Highway Patrol said in a report that a Winston-Salem woman was driving at least 35 miles over the speed limit and had a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit when she crashed into another vehicle on a Davidson County highway earlier this month, killing a woman and her two children.

The woman, Robyn Lynne Degennaro, 62, died about two weeks later on Jan. 19.

The report says Degennaro was driving her Toyota SUV north on N.C. 109 just after 8 p.m. on Jan. 6 when she crossed the center line and struck a Chrysler car that Brittany Virginia Carter was driving. Carter's car went off the road to the east shoulder of the road, overturned and caught fire, the report said. Degennaro's SUV spun from the impact and crashed into a third vehicle before going off the road onto the west shoulder. The third vehicle was a Chevrolet SUV, which went off the road on the east shoulder. The vehicle caught flames from Carter's vehicle.

Carter and her two sons, Ayden Palmer, 12, and Lincoln Palmer, 7, all died at the scene. Brian E. Reeder, 43, of Denton, who was in the third vehicle, and a 13-year-old passenger were taken to a hospital in Thomasville with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the report, Degennaro was traveling at least 90 mph in a 55-mph zone at the time of the crash. Her blood alcohol level was .23 percent, nearly three times the legal limit of .08 percent, the report said.

Trooper Ned Moultrie of the N.C. Highway Patrol said on Jan. 20 that speed and alcohol were factors in the collision.

Dennis Palmer, who was married to Brittany Carter and was father to the two boys, issued a statement on Jan. 20, saying that troopers came to his house on the night before with an update on the investigation.

"They told me that the driver who caused the crash was grossly impaired and traveling at an extremely high rate of speed when her vehicle crossed the center line," Palmer said in his statement.

Ayden was a seventh-grader at South Davidson Middle School, and Lincoln was a first-grader at Silver Valley Elementary School, a spokeswoman for the Davidson County school system has said.

"Brittany and the boys were everything to me," he said in the statement on Jan. 20. "We always made it through everything together, and now I'm going through the worst part of my life without them."

Tammy Hegarty, Dennis Palmer's sister and a spokeswoman for the family, did not respond to an email requesting comment. The family is being represented by Noah Breen Abrams of Abrams & Abrams, P.A., a personal injury law firm in Raleigh. Noah Abrams was out of the office Wednesday and could not be reached for comment.

The stretch of N.C. 109 has been a concern for residents and N.C. Highway Patrol, according to WGHP/Fox 8, the Winston-Salem Journal's newsgathering partner. WGHP/Fox 8 reported that in 2021, almost a quarter of the crashes on that section of N.C. 109 were head-on collisions, and a majority of traffic calls for Fair Grove Fire Department was for incidents on N.C. 109.

A spokesperson for the Highway Patrol told WGHP/Fox 8 that state troopers are concerned about that stretch of N.C. 109. The N.C. Department of Transportation has asked for a collision study on the area, and there are plans to add lanes, WGHP/Fox 8 reported.