Winston-Salem woman who authorities said caused a crash that killed a mother and 2 sons has died. Trooper says alcohol and speed played role in crash.

A Winston-Salem woman who authorities said crashed into another vehicle on a Davidson County highway, killing a woman and her two children, has died. A trooper with N.C. Highway Patrol said speed and alcohol were factors in causing the crash.

Robyn Degennaro, 62, was driving a Toyota SUV when she crossed the center line of N.C. 109 and struck a Chrysler car driven by Brittany Virginia Carter, the N.C. Highway Patrol said.

Carter, 38, of Lexington, died at the scene about 8 p.m. Jan. 4, along with her two sons, Ayden Palmer, 12, and Lincoln Palmer, 7.

Degennaro's SUV then collided with a Chevrolet SUV driven by Brian E. Reeder, 43, of Denton. Reeder and a 13-year-old passenger were taken to a hospital in Thomasville. Their injuries were listed as non-life-threatening.

Trooper Ned Moultrie of the N.C. Highway Patrol said Friday that Degennaro, who was sent to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious injuries on Jan. 4, died Thursday.

"The gist of it was alcohol and speed (were) a factor in this collision," Moultrie said.

Dennis Palmer, who was married to Brittany Carter and was father to the two boys, said in a statement Friday that troopers came to his house Thursday night with an update on the investigation.

"They told me that the driver who caused the crash was grossly impaired and traveling at an extremely high rate of speed when her vehicle crossed the center line," Palmer said in his statement.

The family provided a statement saying that Degennaro was going at least 90 mph when her vehicle hit Carter's car and that her blood alcohol level was .23 percent, nearly three times the legal limit of .08 percent.

Moultrie would not confirm the speed or Degennaro's blood alcohol level.

Ayden was a seventh-grader at South Davidson Middle School, and Lincoln was a first-grader at Silver Valley Elementary School, according to a spokeswoman for Davidson County Schools.

In a previous statement, Palmer described Lincoln as "my little man who was larger than life in his seven years. He never met a stranger, and would often be seen high-fiving everyone and anyone that he walked past."

"I'm going to miss him teasing me and comparing me to all of his favorites — from Godzilla, Superman and most recently Gordan Ramsey," Palmer said. "He most enjoyed learning and growing his skills in his first-grade classes, martial arts, baseball, football and basketball. He wanted it all."

Palmer said Lincoln had the biggest heart and "he shined bright when around his special friends." He said Ayden "taught me so much in his 12 years. He was a beautiful soul and quiet leader."

He described his wife, Brittany, as "most definitely my better half and is the reason I became the man I am."

"Everything we did is because she made it happen," Palmer said. "She took great pride in providing Ayden and Lincoln a life full of opportunities, from learning and adventures."

In his statement Friday, Dennis Palmer said he had little to say other than, "I miss my beautiful family."

"Brittany and the boys were everything to me," he said. "We always made it through everything together, and now I'm going through the worst part of my life without them."

Palmer's sister, Tammy Hagerty, has established a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $26,000.