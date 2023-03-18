A Winston-Salem woman was shot and wounded Friday night after someone fired shots into a home in the 1400 block of Peace Court, authorities said.

Police responded about 9 p.m. to the location, which is in the city's northern section. There, officers found Shakiyah Danielle Patterson, 21, of Bethabara Point Circle suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Patterson was taken to a local hospital for injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Investigators determined that someone fired several shots from West 14th Street into the home, but it's still unclear why.