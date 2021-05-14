'Wish he had surrendered' — Housemates of Edwin Castillo Jr. question fatal outcome of last week's standoff

A housemate of Edwin Joseph Castillo Jr. says Winston-Salem police shouldn't have fatally shot Castillo during last week's standoff between Castillo and officers in the Ardmore neighborhood. Still, another housemate of Castillo wishes he would have surrendered to police.

"They (police) could have done a million other ways than to kill the man," said Paul Tesh, whom Castillo struck on the head with a hammer during the standoff. "If they (police) were trained, Joey would still be alive. They didn’t have to kill the man.

"They could have disarmed him. Throw the cuffs on him, and it would have been done."

Tesh said that Castilllo struck him once in the face with the hammer, and not several times as police said in a statement. It will take about six months for Tesh to recover from his injuries, he said.

Tesh, 68, David Knowles, 55, and Terri Deal, 47, were inside a house at 526 Lockland Ave. when an officer initially came to the home after police received a report about unknown trouble there. All three left the house during the incident.

David Knowles, another housemate of Castillo, wondered why only one officer, Sgt. Robert Kenimore, initially approached Castillo last Wednesday. A second officer should have accompanied Kenimore, Knowles said.