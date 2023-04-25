Police Chief William Penn said Monday that witnesses to a fatal shooting during a Saturday night party at Happy Hill Park need to step forward and tell what they know to help officers solve the crime.

One woman was killed and four other people were injured by gunfire that erupted shortly before 10 p.m., during a party at the shelter at Happy Hill Park that attracted more than 200 people.

No charges have been filed.

“We are not getting nearly enough information for the number of folks that were there,” Penn said. “Somebody lost their life, and we we need a lot more cooperation.”

A man who was shooting video at the party said he was capturing a good time and enjoying a “good vibe” when a fight broke out between teens he assumes were rival gang members.

“A fight broke out, and 10 seconds after the fight, the shots started,” said Trevon Graham, who is 33 and much older, he said, than the teens who were doing the shooting. “I think rival gang members put their hands down and picked the guns up. I took off, I’m not even going to lie, because there was nothing I could do. There was chaos. There was a lot of confusion. People were scared. It was a panic. You really didn’t know who was shooting and where they were shooting. So the best thing we could do is run for cover and get where we needed to get.”

Police said Beatrice Maxine Knights, 21, died at the scene. The four others who received gunshot wounds were taken to area hospitals by an ambulance or by private vehicles driven by their friends. Police said none of the four injured had life-threatening injuries.

Penn would not say whether investigators believe the shootings were a result of gang violence, but did say police are still trying to figure out exactly what happened and who did the shooting. Graham said he turned his video footage over to police.

Penn said that when the first police officer arrived at Happy Hill Park after the shooting began, gunfire was still taking place.

“Once he got there and started to attend to the injured, there were folks still firing,” Penn said. “It was pretty hectic. It was a chaotic situation. Over 100 casings were found at the scene.”

In addition to the video footage police got from Graham, police officers also had their body cameras engaged as they responded.

Graham said that earlier in the day, word about the party spread on social media and that someone invited him to come on out.

“It was supposed to be a nice picnic block party,” he said. “It had food. They had a food truck out here. They had vendors. It was a good vibe.”

Cars filled the parking lot, he said, and a lot of people played music from their cars. People were jam-packed underneath the park shelter and were standing on all the picnic tables inside. Graham said he was near the edge of the shelter shooting away from it to record a musical artist who had asked him to shoot some video.

Graham noticed while he filmed that someone kept turning his head to look back toward the shelter as if something had gotten his attention. Graham said he had earlier noticed people with firearms in the crowd. When the fight turned into gunfire, he said, a lot of people were screaming and scrambling to get away.

The sounds of women screaming were “chilling,” he said.

Graham said he fell down as he run toward his car but managed to keep hold of his camera. When he got to his car he realized he had parked pointing back toward where the gunfire was occurring and that it was too dangerous to try to drive away. So he reclined his seat back in an effort to lower himself below the line of fire.

City officials said the party at the park was “unauthorized,” and that had the city been told by the organizers in advance, the city would have required the presence of security officers for a crowd that size.

“They would have to sign a contract and provide a certificate of liability insurance,” said William Royston, the city’s director of recreation and parks.

“An event like that almost has to be done a month in advance,” he said, because of the time involved in meeting the various requirements.

All city parks close at 10 p.m., although enforcement is difficult, city officials said. The city doesn’t have the manpower to patrol every park.

The city’s park staff does keep track of social media, and had learned on Wednesday or Thursday that the unauthorized party was in the offing. Parks officials notified the park ranger, an employee of the police department.

Penn said that when officers get information about parties like the one at Happy Hill, they are expected to check on the shelters that are on their beats. Information was not available on whether any officer had stopped by to check on the party before the shooting occurred.

The four people who received non-fatal wounds in the gunfire were identified as Latia Brown, 34, who received injuries to an arm, leg and abdomen; Monique Griffin, 20, with a gunshot wound to the arm; Maya Alston, 24, who received a face wound; and Demaryo Gamble, 30, who received gunshot wound to the leg.

Royston said that in addition to bringing gun violence to the park, the unauthorized party also left the park trashed.

“If you plan on having an outdoor event, have security there,” Royston said. “There’s no way to control the number of people showing up to your public event.”