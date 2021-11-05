 Skip to main content
Woman, 37, jailed after stabbing in Winston-Salem, police say
top story

Woman, 37, jailed after stabbing in Winston-Salem, police say

Police lights
Getty Images

WINSTON-SALEM — Officers arrested a 37-year-old woman Thursday night after she reportedly stabbed a man in the 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

Tameka Stephens was charged with assault with a deadly weapon (misdemeanor), flee to elude (misdemeanor), and driving while license revoked. Stephens was also served with numerous unrelated outstanding warrants and placed in jail under a $7,500 secure bond, police said in the news release.

Police say Stephens knows the man she had an altercation with and that his injuries are not life threatening.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows residents to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to police.

