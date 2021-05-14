Woman, 53, shot to death by multiple gunmen, police say. One alleged shooter injured, left outside hospital.

Several people got out of a car and started shooting into a Winston-Salem home Thursday night, killing a 53-year-old woman, police said.

Police said the house where the woman lived in was specifically targeted. Investigators also allege one of the shooters was injured when he was hit by gunfire from another alleged shooter. Police said a 20-year-old man was wounded but did not otherwise identify him.

No one has been arrested or charged.

Winston-Salem police officers responded to the 3300 block of Ridgeback Drive after the shooting was reported around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, the police department said in a statement.

They found Tina Louise Nicholson, 53, dead inside the home. Police did not say how many times or where she was shot.

Winston-Salem police said multiple suspects arrived in a single vehicle in front of the house where Nicholson lived, then got out and approached the exterior of the house from various angles.

The suspects used at least four different guns to fire into the home. Eighteen minutes after the shooting, the 20-year-old male suspect was left on the pavement outside Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He had at least one gunshot wound to the torso, police said.