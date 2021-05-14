Woman, 53, shot to death by multiple gunmen, police say. One alleged shooter injured, left outside hospital.

Several people got out of a car and started shooting into a Winston-Salem home Thursday night, killing a 53-year-old woman, police said.
Police said the house where the woman lived in was specifically targeted. Investigators also allege one of the shooters was injured when he was hit by gunfire from another alleged shooter. Police said a 20-year-old man was wounded but did not otherwise identify him.
No one has been arrested or charged.
Winston-Salem police officers responded to the 3300 block of Ridgeback Drive after the shooting was reported around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, the police department said in a statement.
They found Tina Louise Nicholson, 53, dead inside the home. Police did not say how many times or where she was shot.
Winston-Salem police said multiple suspects arrived in a single vehicle in front of the house where Nicholson lived, then got out and approached the exterior of the house from various angles.
The suspects used at least four different guns to fire into the home. Eighteen minutes after the shooting, the 20-year-old male suspect was left on the pavement outside Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He had at least one gunshot wound to the torso, police said.
Police said the man’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening.
It appears that the house was specifically targeted, the police statement said, but investigators have not been able to determine if Nicholson was the specific target of the shooting. Police did not say whether anyone else lived in the house with Nicholson.
Nicholson’s next of kin has been notified. Her death is the 11th homicide this year, as compared to seven homicides at the same time in 2020.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or Crime Stoppers En Espanol at 336-728-3904. People can anonymously text tips, photos or video to Winston-Salem Police at 336-276-1717. Or you can find Crime Stoppers on the “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” Facebook page.
336-727-7326