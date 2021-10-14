 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman, 55, shot multiple times Thursday morning while in vehicle, Winston-Salem police say
0 Comments
breaking top story

Woman, 55, shot multiple times Thursday morning while in vehicle, Winston-Salem police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Red light flashing on emergency vehicle

Stock photo 

 ananaline

WINSTON-SALEM — A 55-year-old woman was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after someone fired at her vehicle early Thursday, Winston-Salem police said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers responded just after 5 a.m. Thursday to the 800 block of West 25th Street and found the gunshot victim, who has what was described in a news release as non-life threatening injuries.

Officers determined she was traveling in the 1000 block of Haywood Street when unknown suspects fired multiple rounds at the vehicle, which appeared to be targeted, police said in the news release.

Police said further information will not be released at this time. The department asks anyone with information to call police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows residents to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to police.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Spanish city of Merida hosts festival to rekindle with its Roman-past

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.
Crime

$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.

Two High Point men accused of robbing a sweepstakes business in Winston-Salem in 2017 and killing a security guard, Albert Fitzhugh Haskins Jr., have had their bond set at $3 million. Attorneys for the two men argued that Forsyth County prosecutors have little evidence proving that they killed Haskins or was even there for the robbery and that there is another man who they say actually shot Haskins, a security guard, to death who has not been charged. Prosecutors said the two men have not been willing to identify the man who shot Haskins.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News