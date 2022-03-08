Woman accused of fighting with a school resource officer at Philo-Hill Magnet Academy

A Winston-Salem woman is facing charges after she was accused of assaulting a school resource officer at Philo-Hill Magnet Academy, authorities said Tuesday.

The incident happened about 11:30 a.m. when a parent arrived at the school, which is at 410 Haverhill St., the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

The parent then became involved in an altercation with a school resource officer, who is a Forsyth County sheriff's deputy, the sheriff's office said.

The incident was seen by school staff members and students, the sheriff's office said. No school personnel or students were involved, and "all remained safe," the sheriff's office said.

The parent then left the school in a white Nissan Maxima, the sheriff's office said. A nearby deputy saw that vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit, the sheriff's office said.

The driver eventually pulled on Woodleigh Street in Winston-Salem, and was arrested without incident, the sheriff's office said.